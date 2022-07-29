DPR authorities reported 40 dead and 130 injured due to the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the prison in Yelenovka

As a result of the night strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the prison in Yelenovka, 40 people were killed and another 130 were injured. about this in his Telegram channel said Daniil Bezsonov, deputy head of the Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Presumably, the strike was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). According to a representative of the authorities of the republic, rescuers are still sorting out the rubble, the number of dead and injured may increase.

As Bezsonov emphasized, the hit fell on a barracks with Ukrainian prisoners of war. “The military-political leadership of Ukraine apparently decided to get rid of unnecessary ballast,” he writes.

Earlier it became known about the rocket attack of the Armed Forces of Ilovaisk. In the direction of the settlement, two rockets were fired from the MLRS.