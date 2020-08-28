The DPR reacted to the negotiations of Zelensky with the State Department on Donbass, reports Federal News Agency.

According to the deputy of the People’s Council of the DPR Oleg Onopko, Ukraine is under the manual external control of the United States and considers this state of affairs a great victory. According to Onopko, the United States does not need a strong Ukraine, but “it needs a hot spot on the border with Russia.”

Earlier it became known that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with the first US Undersecretary of State Stephen Bigan. During the meeting, he told Bigan about the progress of negotiations on the situation in Donbass.

It was also reported that Zelensky expressed hope for an end to the war in Donbass this year.