The territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) will be liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the end of August. This was announced on July 26 by the Deputy Minister of Information of the Republic Daniil Bezsonov.

“My conviction is that by the end of August the territory of the DPR will be completely liberated,” he said on air. “Soloviev Live”.

On July 18, Eduard Basurin, a representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR, announced that the territory of the republic would be liberated in 2022, without specifying a specific date.

A day earlier, former NATO commander-in-chief, US Navy Admiral James Stavridis said the Russian special operation would likely be over in four to six months.

On July 3, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the complete liberation of the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and access to the administrative borders established in 2014.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

