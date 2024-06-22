Pushilin: three people died during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the DPR

Three people became victims of shelling on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The consequences of the strikes were named by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in his Telegram-channel.

“Starting from four o’clock in the morning, the enemy has been launching massive attacks on Donetsk and Gorlovka. (…) Four were wounded today as a result of Kyiv’s armed aggression,” he added.

Pushilin noted that during the shelling of the Budennovsky district of Donetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the first time used M26 unguided projectiles for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. The missile with a range of 32 kilometers contains 644 M77 cumulative fragmentation submunitions.

On Friday, June 21, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko reported that a Ukrainian Armed Forces unmanned aerial vehicle damaged an apartment in a multi-storey residential building in Gorlovka in the DPR. A drone flew into an apartment in the Komsomolets residential area.