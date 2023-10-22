Gagin: an investigation was conducted that confirmed the sale of Western weapons by Kiev

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin announced a private investigation that confirmed the sale of Western weapons by Kiev. His words lead RIA News.

The official clarified that the evidence was found by a special rapid response group created under the chairman of the regional government.

Gagin noted that a year ago, a large number of proposals for the sale of NATO weapons supplied to Ukraine appeared on the darknet. The announcements were accompanied by photographs and videos showing samples of weapons at the front, in battle formations and trenches, and some still in sealed form, just arrived from Western countries.

The adviser to the head of the DPR noted that a wide range of products were sold on the black market, from missiles to small arms; anyone could buy them simply by paying money.

“And we went a little further, an investigation was carried out, in the Middle East we found people who bought these weapons,” Gagin added, noting that interviews were recorded with representatives of various organizations about how, from whom and when they purchased weapons.

On October 8, the adviser to the head of the DPR also stated that NATO weapons transferred to Kyiv could be resold and used against Israeli soldiers. According to him, the Ukrainian military and officials resold weapons to terrorists around the world.

On October 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that in Ukraine they sell anything, including weapons, which are sold through countries in Africa and the Middle East.