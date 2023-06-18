Deputy head of the National Guard of the DPR Khodakovsky: when the Armed Forces of Ukraine attack, they use trivial tactics

Deputy Head of the National Guard of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Oleksandr Khodakovsky assessed the offensive tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the South Donetsk front. This is reported Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

He explained that the Ukrainian military is using “simple and trivial tactics”, trying to crush Russian positions with fire, and then capture them with the help of infantry. “Of course, there are missiles and anti-missiles, there are drones and anti-drone guns, there are even [американский бизнесмен Илон] Musk with his Starlink, but all this is ultimately only for the sake of digging out of the ground a few grubby men who block the path to honors and glory, ”added Khodakovsky.

In his opinion, the “protracted intrigue with the counteroffensive” created a false feeling among some that Kyiv was preparing forces that had never been seen before for him. “The wait is over – and we saw a picture that gives reason to say that modern war is basically the same as it was in the old days, and the enemy was just waiting for more foreign tanks and domestic mobilized,” said the deputy head of the National Guard.

Earlier, Khodakovsky reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine changed tactics during attempts to storm the village of Novodonetskoye. According to him, the Ukrainian military there abandoned the massive use of heavy armored vehicles and involved only lightly armored vehicles and armored personnel carriers.