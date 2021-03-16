The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin estimated the number of Russian citizens in the region. He told about this in an interview with “Parlamentskaya Gazeta”.

According to him, at the moment in the DPR more than 224 thousand people have Russian citizenship. Pushilin noted that at the current rate of issuance of Russian passports, more than 500 thousand Russian citizens will live in the republic by September this year.

The head of the DPR stressed that very patriotic people live in the region, for whom it is important to have the opportunity to take part in the elections to the State Duma. He added that the Russians of Donbass would like polling stations to be opened in the DPR and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Earlier, Pushilin got behind the wheel of an armored car in Gorlovka and inspected combat training classes with units of the People’s Militia. According to him, during a period of exacerbation, when Kiev leads to certain elements of escalation, it is necessary to regularly check the combat readiness of our units.