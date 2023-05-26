In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a medal “For the Liberation of Artemovsk” (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) was established. This was reported on May 25 on the website of the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin.

“Establish a state award of the Donetsk People’s Republic – the medal “For the liberation of Artemovsk.” The regulations on the medal, its description and drawing, as well as the sample certificate for the medal are approved by decree of the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the statement reads. document.

The law on the establishment of the award was adopted by a resolution of the People’s Council of the DPR.

According to the law, the decision to award a medal is made by the head of the DPR at the suggestion of the authorities. The award may be given posthumously.

The complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces became known on May 20.

Later, on May 24, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Interior Ministry officials had begun work in Artemovsk. He noted that the police, among other things, will check whether civilians remained in the city. Then, the work of other departments is planned in Artemovsk.

On the same day, the mayor of Shakhtyorsk, Alexander Shatov, announced that Artemovsk would be included in the area of ​​responsibility of the administration of this city. The same will be done with all the settlements closest to the Artemovsky district, as well as the cities of Chasov Yar and Seversk.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.