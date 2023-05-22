The battalion commander of the “East” Khodakovsky called the accumulation of reserves the true goal of the battles for Artemovsk

Commander of the Vostok Battalion of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Khodakovsky in his Telegramchannel called the true goal of the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). According to him, the battles gave the Russian military time to accumulate the necessary reserves and make decisions.

“All these long days, while ours were breaking the back of the enemy in Bakhmut, they gave us precious time. How we took advantage of this time – the battle will show, ”Khodakovsky emphasized.

He added that time is Russia’s ally in light of the fact that it is opposed not by Ukraine, which would have fallen without Western support, but by a technologically powerful enemy.

The battalion commander of the “Vostok” recalled that it is necessary to keep Artemovsk, which is under Russian control, in order to consolidate and maintain the result.

On Saturday, May 20, Russian forces announced the complete capture of Artemovsk after 224 days of bloody fighting. Yevgeny Prigozhin and Wagner PMC fighters recorded a video against the backdrop of the ruins in the city.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner PMC assault detachments in the Artemovsk tactical direction, the complete liberation of the settlement was completed.