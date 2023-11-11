Gagin called promises to admit Ukraine to NATO and the EU a psychological operation

Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin commented on Ukrainian media reports that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was allegedly just a psychological special operation. Writes about this RIA News.

“Well: not a real country, not a real counter-offensive, not a real clown president. Everything is not real. Only hundreds of thousands of coffins are real for Ukrainians and their families. But a real operation of a psychological nature can be called promises to admit Ukraine to NATO and the European Union,” he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” stated that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was originally conceived as a psychological operation against the residents of Russia, and the Ukrainian troops were “getting stronger for a real counter-offensive.”