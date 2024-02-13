RBC: the DPR began an inspection due to humanitarian aid for air defense soldiers thrown into a landfill

The DPR is conducting an investigation into the discovery of humanitarian aid intended for fighters in the special military operation (SVO) zone at a landfill. About this RBC reported in the apparatus of the government of the republic.

The cargo, which was supposed to be delivered to the front line, was discovered on January 23 by volunteer truck driver Alexander Zakutny. He showed the stretchers, pouches, personal hygiene products and medicines he found. The man noted that all humanitarian aid was rolled out with a bulldozer and tractor.

According to the volunteer, the cargo also contained a box with letters from children to SVO participants. “A local man (…) when he started telling me this, he started crying,” Zakutny added. He suggested that humanitarian aid did not reach the fighters due to someone else's will.

Later, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told Lenta.ru that it is necessary to punish those responsible for the destruction of humanitarian aid. “In any case, this is property. If the property has not yet been transferred to the SVO fighters, then it belonged to some kind of volunteer organization or was transferred by specific people. Accordingly, a criminal case can be opened based on this fact of damage to someone else’s property,” the parliamentarian responded.