The DPR has launched an investigation into the dumping of humanitarian aid for air defense soldiers.

In the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an investigation is being carried out after the discovery of humanitarian aid intended for fighters in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) at a landfill. RBC was informed about this by the government of the republic.

The cargo, which was supposed to be delivered to the front line, was discovered on January 23 by volunteer truck driver Alexander Zakutny. The items were lying at a landfill in Amvrosievka, about 15 kilometers from the border with the Rostov region and about 70 kilometers from Donetsk.

He showed the stretchers, pouches, personal hygiene products and medicines he found. The man noted that all humanitarian aid was rolled out with a bulldozer and tractor.

According to the volunteer, the cargo also contained a box with letters and drawings from children to SVO participants. “A local man (…) when he started telling me this, he started crying,” Zakutny added. He suggested that humanitarian aid did not reach the fighters due to someone else's will.

Russian authorities responded to the incident

Having learned about this incident, State Duma deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina contacted law enforcement agencies. She said she contacted local volunteers, who confirmed to her that the goods had indeed been thrown away.

“I contacted the administrators of volunteer groups who work in the Rostov region, specifically in my district, they confirmed to me the authenticity of this video,” the parliamentarian said.

Later, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, told Lenta.ru that it is necessary to punish those responsible for the destruction of humanitarian aid. “In any case, this is property. If the property has not yet been transferred to the SVO fighters, then it belonged to some kind of volunteer organization or was transferred by specific people. Accordingly, a criminal case can be opened based on this fact of damage to someone else’s property,” the parliamentarian responded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the volunteer movement is very important, especially for supporting special operation fighters. “Volunteer supplies are very important, and the state is obliged to provide everything,” he emphasized. The issue of transporting humanitarian aid to the Northern Military District zone must be resolved, the Russian leader added, and volunteers must be provided with all possible assistance.

The special operation has become a magnet for scammers

In November 2023, the Leninsky District Court of Kursk sentenced Tatyana Kmet to five years in prison for embezzling over one and a half million rubles collected by the volunteer movements “Margo’s Regiment” and “SvoikhNeBrosaemKursk” for the needs of military personnel participating in the Northern Military District. The convict will be sent to a general regime colony. She was taken into custody in the courtroom. Kmet offered its assistance to volunteers providing humanitarian support to military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and civilians in the Northern Military District zone. She convinced the volunteers that she had the opportunity to purchase the goods the soldiers needed at low prices. They believed her and transferred the collected funds to the bank accounts she indicated for the purchase of humanitarian aid, but Kmet spent the money on her own needs.

In January, investigators uncovered a large-scale scam involving the supply of wood for the needs of the Northern Military District. The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, said that officials of the department of military property and property management of special projects of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as employees of the investment financial company RNGS Capital, were under investigation. The damage amounted to 27 million rubles.