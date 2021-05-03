The trip of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Kiev does not bode well for Donbass. This opinion was expressed on Monday, May 3, by the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin.

Blinken’s visit to Kiev will take place on May 5-6. During the trip, he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and other officials. As indicated in the State Department, the purpose of the trip is to confirm “the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of the ongoing aggression of Russia.”

Assessing the possible consequences of the upcoming meeting, Pushilin also noted that the actions of the new Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland also did not bring Ukraine closer to resolving the conflict in the east.

“Victoria Nuland has already made her contribution to the collapse of Ukraine, and, of course, we do not see any positive steps in terms of the implementation of the Minsk agreements, in terms of resolving the conflict peacefully with the participation of the Americans, we also do not see”, – quotes the head of the DPR “RIA News”.

According to Pushilin, Kiev is moving towards an escalation of the conflict and is trying to change the course of the negotiation process.

“Therefore, these are certain signals that new elements on the negotiating platform will be applied by Ukraine, their argumentation is not just ending, but has ended long ago, and all that they can do now is simply blocking, replacing concepts, they are trying to change the formats, or, at least, they are very clear about it, they are trying to change the direction of the conflict, they are trying to replace the Donbass with Russia, they are trying to oust us, our negotiators from the negotiation process – this is what is happening now, ”he explained.

The head of the DPR also drew attention to the fact that Berlin and Paris do not seek to ensure control over the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Kiev.

“The Western partners are Ukrainian, but for us you are right, you probably said that the guarantor countries, represented by France and Germany, do not fully make the efforts that could and should have been done as guarantor countries in order to induce Ukraine to make the undertaken obligations “, – added Pushilin.

On April 3, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, said that Ukrainian diplomats and the president’s office are working to organize a meeting between Zelensky and US President Joe Biden.

A day earlier, the presidents held telephone talks, during which Biden reaffirmed Washington’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He highlighted his administration’s commitment to “revitalizing” the strategic partnership in support of Zelenskiy’s anti-corruption plan and a reform agenda designed to “ensure justice, security and prosperity for the people of Ukraine.”

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. In this situation, Ukraine blames Russia, but Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.