The DPR reported the withdrawal of two Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades from positions in the Pokrovsk direction

Two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have left their positions in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the security forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), reports TASS.

It is specified that in the area of ​​the villages of Evgenovka and Novoselovka Pervaya, a bad situation has developed for the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Two brigades were stationed there, and their personnel went deep into their defense. They could not withstand the onslaught,” the agency’s interlocutor said.