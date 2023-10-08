Gagin: weapons transferred to Kyiv may be used against Israel

NATO weapons transferred to Kyiv could be resold and used against Israeli soldiers. This was stated by RIA News Advisor to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin.

“It is worth noting that, ironically, it was Israel, together with its NATO colleagues, that recently transferred various types of weapons to Ukraine,” Gagin said. According to him, the Ukrainian military and officials resold weapons to terrorists around the world.

On the morning of October 7, Israel came under a massive attack from the militant wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement. Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, and after the shelling, militants from the armed wing of the Hamas movement went on the offensive.