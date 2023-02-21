Acting head of the DPR Pushilin said that the United States is trying to satisfy Ukraine’s shell hunger

Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in an interview with RIA News commented on the intentions of the United States to allocate a new package of military assistance to Kyiv, noting that this indicates the continuation of Washington’s attempts to “quench the shell hunger” of Ukraine.

He stressed that the United States is going to transfer artillery ammunition, anti-tank systems, and radars to Ukraine. “This is, first of all, an attempt to satisfy the shell hunger,” Pushilin said.

In addition, according to him, Washington will send long-range weapons to Kiev – HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) ammunition and 155-millimeter shells – which the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are already using against civilians.

Earlier, Pushilin spoke about the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kyiv. He stressed that Ukraine is controlled from the United States, so not the head of another state arrived in Kyiv, but “one of the architects of the state armed coup in 2014.” The politician promised to allocate billions to Ukraine, which, according to Pushilin, “would be used to further incite hostilities.”