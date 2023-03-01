Military-political expert, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin on March 1 said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are transferring Western weapons and personnel to Chasov Yar to create a fortified area there and further defend the city.

“Now Kyiv has focused its attention on Chasov Yar, which will become the next fortress city. Now they are preparing it for defense: they are pulling equipment, including Western equipment, the command of the Artemovsk group has taken weapons there. Now they are trying to strengthen Chasov Yar, ”he quotes TASS.

According to Gagin, this decision is due to the fact that Kyiv is aware of the inevitability of the loss of Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

The day before, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that the Kiev command was transferring to Chasov Yar the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, trained at NATO training grounds, as well as lightly armored and tracked vehicles.

On February 21, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to unblock the partially blocked supply routes to Artemivsk. According to him, for these purposes, a battalion of nationalists was deployed in the direction of the village of Chasov Yar by Kiev. The lieutenant colonel specified that their task is to hold the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They should also prevent the Ukrainian military from among the mobilized from fleeing the battlefield.

The day before, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively preparing for the defense of the city of Chasov Yar. There is an increase in fortifications and a contingent of Ukrainian troops.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

