Militants of the organization “Right Sector” banned in the Russian Federation can be used in Donbass to create barrage detachments. This was announced on January 25 by a representative of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

“We have information about the arrival of these units in the area of ​​the line of contact. We do not exclude that the nationalist battalions can be used both as detachments and as cleansing groups, ”the interlocutor quotes “RIA News”.

A day earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that Kiev was preparing an offensive in the Donbass, pulling up artillery and tanks to the line of contact. According to him, “quite serious systems” – “Smerch” and “Hurricane” – also cause concern. In addition, the head of the DPR mentioned instructors from the United States and Great Britain, “who are almost openly photographed near their positions and posted on the Internet.”

Also on January 24, the official representative of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, announced the preparation of Kiev for the offensive. He explained that in the units of the first separate tank brigade, in the tank battalions of the 53rd and 54th mechanized brigades, the 58th separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian security forces, vacations for all personnel were suspended, commanders of all degrees were ordered to be in temporary deployment points.

Earlier, on December 1, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the armed forces of Ukraine were concentrating forces in the conflict zone in Donbass. She noted that, according to some reports, the number of Ukrainian troops in the conflict zone already reaches 125 thousand people – half of the total personnel.

The association of a number of Ukrainian nationalist organizations “Right Sector” was created during the protests of 2013-2014 on the Maidan in Kiev. Radicals took part in clashes with internal troops and special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. After the coup d’état and the start of the civil war in Donbass, the leader of the organization, Dmitry Yarosh, announced the creation of the “Volunteer Ukrainian Corps” to participate in hostilities. In 2015, he resigned as leader of the Right Sector.

Since 2014, the Kiev authorities have been conducting a military operation against the inhabitants of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’état and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict. The issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.