Representative of the NM DPR announced the participation of battalions of foreign mercenaries in the defense of Soledar

A representative of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR) said that battalions, which consisted entirely of foreign mercenaries, participated in the defense of Soledar on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports TASS.

He noted that against the backdrop of large losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the equipment supplied to them, occurring, according to the West, due to insufficient training in its operation by the Ukrainian military, it was decided not to equip mixed units, but units that are entirely composed of foreigners.

“The idea of ​​the West now is to supply already well-coordinated gangs of mercenaries, from privates to officers. While small. Although a division of guns is not so small in terms of personnel, ”said a representative of the NM of the DPR, noting that such companies and battalions of mercenaries participated in the defense of Soledar.

Earlier, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, said that Ukraine had transferred part of its troops from the Kherson direction to the Donbass. According to him, Kyiv decided not to miss the moment.