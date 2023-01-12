Pushilin’s adviser Kimakovsky: Russian Armed Forces surround Artemovsk, artillery is working closely

The Russian military took Artemivsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) into an operational encirclement, broadcast on Channel One declared Advisor to the Acting Head of the Republic Denis Pushilin Igor Kimakovsky.

According to him, Russian artillery is working closely around the settlement. “The city is now in an operational environment, our serious fists are being formed from both sides, which are covering the city,” he stressed.

On Thursday, January 12, Kimakovsky said that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia have seriously advanced in the Artemovsk region. The adviser to the head of the republic noted that the number of attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk direction has decreased. According to him, this indicates a more effective work of the Russian troops.