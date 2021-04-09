The People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) announced the mass flight of the Ukrainian military from Donbass, reports RIA News…

The press service of the department claims that over the past two weeks, 244 people left the location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The largest number in the 36th Marine Brigade, which occupies positions in the Mariupol direction. 44 Marines fled there, ”the People’s Militia said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about visiting the front line and communicating with Ukrainian servicemen “to the sound of gunfire.” “After months of adhering to a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, we are back to the need to establish a truce,” he said.

At the end of March, another escalation began in the Donbass. The parties accuse each other of the shelling.