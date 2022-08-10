Artillerymen of the DPR spoke about the lack of shells from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka

The Ukrainian military, located in the Avdiivka fortified area, is experiencing a shortage of shells, according to the gunners of the crew of the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the 1st Slavic brigade of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic. This is reported RIA News.

“They use the same tactics. Usually they use large calibers – 152, 155 millimeters, and also use “Hurricane” (MLRS). (The mines thrown by the “Hurricane” – approx. “Tapes.ru”) “petals” did not personally fly at us, but they flew into neighboring squares, both “petals” and anti-tank mines scattered. At the moment, they use their ammunition less (ammunition – approx. “Tapes.ru”), most likely they have problems with supplies, ”said the soldier.

“If two or three days ago they used 15-20 shots to suppress us, now no more than 5-10. Most likely, they are in a semicircle, and at the moment they do not have as many ammunition as they would like, ”the military explained.

On August 4, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Gromov announced the retreat of Ukrainian units from the occupied lines in the Avdiivka area and in the direction of Bakhmut (Artemivsk).