Advisor to the head of the DPR Yan Gagin announced the scattered flight of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from Avdeevka

Advisor to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, announced the flight of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from Avdeevka. His words are conveyed RIA News.

“Yes, indeed, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are leaving Avdeevka, we notice that they are leaving, leaving scattered,” noted the adviser to the head of the DPR. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are leaving their positions not on the orders of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky. “What is happening now is an escape,” he explained.

Gagin emphasized that the soldiers are trying to save themselves. “There are a lot of abandoned wounded, they abandon the wounded, our soldiers provide them with medical assistance. There are units, single fighters, equipment – yes, indeed, they come out. There are a lot of forgotten units there – small and large, some who resist, some who surrender,” he added.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of the DPR noted that it is too early to talk about the transfer of Avdeevka to Russian control. “The enemy is leaving because they are afraid to remain in the cauldron. (…) There is focal resistance, there is resistance from small units and small isolated groups that most often have no connection with each other,” he explained.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Syrsky, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. He explained his decision with a plan to transfer units to defense “based on the operational situation that has developed around the city.” Now, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained a foothold in more favorable positions.