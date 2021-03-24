The situation on the contact line in Donbass has been rapidly deteriorating over the past two months. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by the representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the security group at the talks on a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Aleksey Nikonorov.

“Immediately after the entry into force of the measures (additional measures to control and comply with the ceasefire regime – Ed.), Which were agreed with considerable difficulty and after almost a year of efforts, the situation on the contact line changed for the better. <...> However, over the past two months, the situation has been rapidly deteriorating, ”he said “RIA News”…

At the same time, Nikonorov stressed that the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) and the OSCE special monitoring mission sometimes recorded periods of complete silence. At the same time, he pointed out that it is impossible to talk about a complete cessation of the shelling.

On March 10, a battle was reported between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic. The LPR indicated that over the past day, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire four times and fired at the LPR from mortars. The militias managed to suppress the firing points of the Ukrainian military with retaliatory fire.

On the same day, information appeared that the firing points of Ukrainian military personnel were also suppressed on the territory of the DPR.

On March 3, it became known that a DPR police officer died as a result of sniper fire from the Ukrainian security forces.

In February, a source in the DPR law enforcement agencies reported that an explosive device detonated in the car of one of the commanders of the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed republic. The attempt was made in Gorlovka on Pobedy Avenue.

The parties to the conflict agreed on a truce in Donbass in July 2020. Nevertheless, the issue of a political settlement was not resolved, the Minsk agreements were not implemented, and the negotiations were sabotaged.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.