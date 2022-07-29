Ombudsman of the DPR: Kyiv insisted on the transfer of captured “Azov” to Yelenovka before the HIMARS strike

The Ukrainian authorities insisted on transferring the captured Azov battalion fighters to the Yelenovka detention center before hitting it with HIMARS missiles. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova, reports the official Telegramchannel of the Zvezda TV channel.