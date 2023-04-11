In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), 4,483 civilians, including 134 children, have died since the conflict began to escalate. About this April 10 reported at the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“During the 417 days of escalation in the territory within the borders before the start of the NWO, 695 civilians were killed, including 28 children. 3,788 civilians, including 106 children, were killed in the territory liberated during the NMD. Total: 4483, including 134 children,” the JCCC Telegram channel says.

It is noted that during this period 4320 civilians were affected, including 276 children.

In addition, more than 16.6 thousand shellings were recorded, of which 16.3 thousand were using heavy weapons. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired more than 105.7 thousand ammunition of various calibers, including 40 missiles from operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) “Tochka-U”, 268 missiles from the multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS, 22 missiles from the MLRS “Smerch”, 258 missiles from the MLRS “Hurricane”.

Ukrainian militants fired more than 13,600 122 mm MLRS shells and more than 25,200 155 mm ammunition.

According to the JCCC, more than 10.3 thousand residential buildings, 2.5 thousand civil infrastructure facilities and 1.3 thousand vehicles were damaged.

On the eve of the mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin said that two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district. Women born in 1952 and 1956 were wounded.

The shelling of the center of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was also reported on April 7. According to the head of the city, the shelling was carried out from the Grad MLRS. The covered market area, Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkin Boulevard were under fire. Kulemzin stressed that the Ukrainian troops purposefully hit the densely populated area. As a result of the shelling, one woman was killed, 16 people were injured of varying severity.

Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky filmed the aftermath of the shelling at the covered market. The footage shows the place where the projectile hit the asphalt. Around are the wreckage of a rocket and market buildings.

On the same day, the representative office of the DPR in the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had shelled the territory of the republic 17 times. Four civilians were killed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.