An elderly man died as a result of shelling of the village of the Trudovskaya mine in the west of Donetsk by the Ukrainian military. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, by the DPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire in Donbass.

It is noted that the deceased civilian was born in 1939.

Earlier, on May 5, it was reported that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired mortars at the north of Donetsk.

On May 4, it became known that one DPR serviceman died as a result of sniper fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Moscow’s proposals to reduce tensions in the Donbass on April 28 were blocked by Kiev at a regular meeting of the trilateral contact group on resolving the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Russian Federation Boris Gryzlov noted that “for the sake of observing the far-fetched red lines” that contradict the Minsk agreements, Kiev sacrifices the safety and lives of Ukrainian citizens.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. In this situation, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia and are trying to win other countries over to their side. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.