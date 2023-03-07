Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR Gagin announced the control of the Russian Armed Forces over almost half of Artemovsk

Adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin said that Russian forces control almost half of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). His words lead RIA News.

“Our artillery and our troops are already in the city, and they control almost half of Artemovsk,” Gagin said. According to him, the paved roads that lead to the city are broken and are under the control of Russian artillery. Gagin stressed that the muddy road does not allow the Ukrainian army to move reinforcements along country roads.

On March 6, it was reported about the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to continue the defense of Artemovsk. Also, the founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the fighters of the army of the republic are creating groups in the settlements around the city.

Earlier, Gagin noted that Artemivsk has become a new boiler for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, almost all roads leading to the city are controlled by Russian military personnel. He also admitted that about ten thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained in Artemovsk.