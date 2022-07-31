Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Bezsonov: the forces of the republic are entrenched on the outskirts of the village of Peski

Units of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have entrenched themselves on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Peski in the suburbs of Donetsk. about this in his Telegram– the channel said the Deputy Minister of Information of the Republic Daniil Bezsonov.

“Units of the 11th regiment of the DPR army reached the southeastern outskirts of the village of Peski and were able to gain a foothold there. Started clearing the sectors. To their left, the first Slavic brigade of the DPR army is squeezing the enemy from positions under the Nevelskoye checkpoint,” the deputy minister said in a statement.

According to him, the DPR forces knocked out Ukrainian soldiers from the position of the ventilation post of the Butovka mine on the outskirts of Avdiivka. Bezsonov emphasized that these fortified positions were of great importance in the general defensive system of the enemy in Avdiivka.

Earlier, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR announced that the allied forces had taken control of another settlement. We are talking about the village of Krinichny, Odessa region.