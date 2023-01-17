The headquarters of the DPR’s territorial defense announced that they had taken control of the entire territory of Soledar

The Russian military took control of the entire territory of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Headquarters of the Territorial Defense of the DPR announced this in its Telegram-channel.

The department also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at seven settlements of the republic, using multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 152- and 155-mm cannon artillery. It is specified that as a result, three people were killed, five more were injured.

On January 13, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the capture of Soledar by the Russian military. The department noted that this was done thanks to the massive work of artillery, aviation and missile forces. They also stressed that control over the settlement allows cutting off the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk, located southwest of Soledar.