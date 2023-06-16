Acting head of the DPR Pushilin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to break through the defense of Artemovsk on the flanks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are making attempts to break through the defenses of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) on the flanks. This was announced by the acting head of the region Denis Pushilin, reports RIA News.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to prevent offensive actions by the Russian troops. Pushilin stressed that the Russian Armed Forces are taking measures to prevent a breakthrough and minimize shelling of the city itself.

On May 20, Russian forces took control of Artemovsk. On the night of May 21, this information was confirmed by the RF Ministry of Defense.

The battles for Artemovsk lasted 224 days. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu previously noted that control of the city would allow the Russian military to advance deep into Ukraine.