Pushilin announced the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the flanks of Artemovsk and the battles in Kleshcheevka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not leave attempts to attack the flanks of Artemivsk, the fighting is going on in Kleshcheevka. This was stated by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, writes RIA News.

“[Противник] he regularly tries to knock out our units from positions, but the situation is completely controlled, ”he said about the flanks of Artemovsk.