The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced Kiev’s plans to deploy three brigades to the line of contact in the Donbass. He stated this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”, reports RIA News.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing the transfer of forces trained by British instructors.

“Three new brigades are being prepared: one of the air assault brigades, which was trained with British instructors in the area of ​​​​the Lviv training center, also a mountain assault brigade and a mechanized brigade. These three brigades should end up in the Donbas not far from the line of contact,” he said.

The likelihood of an armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow was actively discussed in the Western media in the fall of 2021. American and Ukrainian politicians have made statements about allegedly planned Russian invasion of Ukraine. Later, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), rumors of an impending war were also supported – however, according to their version, Kiev plans to invade the Donbass. According to the latest information, Kiev continues to transfer military units to the line of contact in the region.