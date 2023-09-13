Gagin: Kyiv, due to heavy losses, is encouraging women to participate in battles

Advisor to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin announced Kyiv’s attempts to send women to the front due to heavy losses. His words lead RIA News.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities decided to conscript people with mental illnesses, the disabled and previously unfit for wartime service, and have now launched an advertising campaign to recruit women for military service.

Gagin clarified that we are talking not only about those who have military specialties, for example, about doctors, but about women in principle. “They are now trying to encourage them to participate in hostilities,” he said.

The adviser to the acting head of the DPR also drew attention to the tendency to expel Ukrainian male refugees from European countries, at the expense of whom Ukraine intends to replenish the ranks of its army.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LM LPR), Andrei Marochko, announced an increase in the number of women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that their ratio is approximately 30 percent, adding that among them there are both privates and officers.