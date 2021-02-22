The People’s Militia Directorate of the self-proclaimed DPR stated that it reserves the right to provide an adequate response to shelling from the Ukrainian security forces. RIA News…

Earlier, the representative office of the republic reported that a civilian was wounded on the outskirts of Donetsk as a result of shelling from the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The representative of the department demanded that the Ukrainian security forces “refuse to carry out the criminal orders of the command” aimed at disrupting the truce.

“Otherwise, we reserve the right to provide an adequate answer,” the department noted.

Recall that earlier in Gorlovka, an attempt was made on one of the commanders of the People’s Militia of the DPR. An explosive device detonated in the victim’s car while driving through the city center.