Extended credit to families reached BRL 3.4 trillion in November, up 1.4% over October and up 17.9% in 12 months, according to Central Bank data. Loans granted to companies reached R$ 5.1 trillion, an increase of 9.6% in the 12 months up to November. Looking at the numbers, it is tempting to say that the sector is highly heated due to the registered growth. However, this is not the real scenario. November data show a slowdown in credit expansion, dropping from 15.7% in October to 14.7%. According to QueroQuitar’s CEO, Marc Lahoud, the annual growth is explained by the first semester. “The first six months of the year were heated, with defaults still under control, but things have changed,” he said. In short, the scenario is totally different. One of the reasons for this was the increase in debt and the delay in paying commitments. According to data from the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), 78.9% of families are indebted and 30.3% of Brazilians have overdue debts.

And if the scenario changes, the strategy changes. This is what happened with fintechs, which granted credit in a much more agile way. At Gyra+, specializing in loans to individuals and companies, the volume of concessions was reduced. “The moment is one of caution, so we make a much better selection as to whether we are going to lend the money,” said CEO Rodrigo Cabernite. “This is not just here. When I look at the market and have contact with other fintechs, the feeling is the same.”

Fintechs started to follow the same recipe as the big banks. For the president of the National Association of Credit, Financing and Investment Institutions (Acrefi), Luís Carvalho, the skyrocketing of interest rates and defaults lit the warning signal earlier in conventional institutions, a movement that fell to smaller players. “This made these companies better evaluate their clients before granting a new product”, stated Carvalho. “And if the giants are better evaluating their potential customers, financial institutions and fintechs have also started to do this.” Carvalho believes that, if the profitability of a developed company can be impacted, those that are expanding suffer much more. “Some don’t have a large reserve for provisions, so it’s best to take your foot off the accelerator.”

BIG BANKS During the release of the balance sheet for the third quarter of 2022, the market giants — Itáu Unibanco, Bradesco, Santander and Banco do Brasil — announced that they would raise the bar for new contracts. This position was confirmed by Banco do Brasil in a note sent to DINHEIRO. “BB promoted adjustments in its credit mat, enabling the sensing of customers with signs of risk deterioration and the expansion of the concession to good customers”, he said.

The president of Acrefi comments that this change does not mean that companies, large or fintechs, have stopped granting credit. They just didn’t make it as accessible as before. “Imagine that you have a car on the road at 80 kilometers per hour and you stop accelerating. The speed will not drop sharply. You’re still going to keep moving,” he stated.

It was precisely in the midst of this slowdown that some companies found a way to fit into the current scenario and focused on payroll transactions. This is the case of the financial institution Banco BMG. According to CFO Carlos André, the company focused on the growth of products such as credit card loans and the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal. “We were able to collaborate with demand while keeping our default rates under control, ending the third quarter of 2022 at 2.4%,” said Carlos André.

Even with some companies adjusting to the scenario, the president of Acrefi sees that 2023 may not be such an interesting year, especially for fintechs. “Many are still well leveraged and need new contributions to finance themselves, which is difficult with high interest rates. This leads investors to fixed income”, said Carvalho, recalling that the expectation is that the Selic will end 2023 at 12.25%.

Even so, the CEO of Gyra+ believes that there is a perspective for a possible reduction in household indebtedness, mainly in the government’s proposal to facilitate access to credit. “This may lead some people to take out loans at lower interest rates to pay off debts, which in the long term is positive for the sector, as it will have old names reactivated in the market”, said Rodrigo Cabernite.