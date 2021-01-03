More light in the evening is not always better – this also applies to cyclists, pedestrians and four-legged friends. At least when instead of clear signals only colorful flashing and blinking can be seen in traffic.

Luminous collars can protect your favorite four-legged friend in the dark – but you can do without blinking, flashing, twitching and pulsing for the benefit of everyone. Image: Wolfgang Eilmes

D.he people who walk less in the dark than usual and therefore especially need encouragement, see a great light? The prophet Isaiah understated that. Instead of one big one, you see many small lights, and not just at Christmas time. The formerly super-bright “ultra-bright” white light-emitting diodes are calculated by the hundred for two euros.

The fairy lights on the gables and windows, the Moravian stars and the neighbors’ real Erzgebirge candle arches will be cleared away again in the foreseeable future. What remains over the year and is constantly increasing in variety and colourfulness are the often not easy to understand light signals in traffic. This is less noticeable behind the car steering wheel than in the bicycle saddle.

For example, if you used to be on a dirt road in Stockdusteren and saw a blue flashing light in the distance, then you knew: The emergency doctor, the police or the fire brigade are driving on the road right back there. Today it is better to brake your discs dry immediately. First of all, the blue lightning is closer than it looks, and it hangs around the neck of a four-legged middleweight who just wants to play. Other Fiffis run around blinking green or orange or with a flashing signal as if they were in the service of the Secret Service.

Cyclists and runners are hardly inferior to pets in terms of colorful diversity. The spectrum ranges from unlit and clad in dull black like ninja on the warpath to colorful advertising radiating light organ in the spokes and reflective strips from head to toe. Flashing, flashing, twitching and pulsing, light-emitting diodes do everything. A lot helps a lot with seeing and being seen? Not fundamentally, we would prefer more clear signals.