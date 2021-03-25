One of the most controversial changes that were implemented in the App Store was the one that forces all its developers to write a privacy policy for each of the applications that are online. This unpleasant measure, far from favoring the download, caused a sharp decrease in clicks. According to a study by AppsFlyer, installs in the Apple store fell 20%.

To measure these percentages more rigorously, two types of facilities are taken into account, the non-organic calls (NOI) and organic.

NOIs (non organic installs) are driven by some type of marketing action, where the user clicks on a banner that takes him to the store. The organic is when one enters directly to download the app.

A) Yes, iOS downloads decreased by 20% in the second half of 2020, compared to the first half of the year. The decline was widespread, affecting the rankings of 17 of the top 20 media sources on iOS.

Another problem: the 30% increase in the cost per installation (CPI) in iOS during the second half of 2020. AP / Patrick Semansky

“The main reason se due to the growing attention around user privacy in general and Apple’s privacy changes in particular. Networks that rely on iOS were affected across the board, as were the advertisers who use them, “said Shani Rosenfelde mobile insights on AppsFlyer.

At the same time, the proportion of organic installs on iOS was unchanged, as well as the number of applications that run campaigns on the platform.

In comparison, the Android NOI share showed the opposite trend, with a growth of 6% during the same period.

The 30% increase in cost per install (CPI) on iOS During the second half of 2020 it was a key factor behind the significant drop in facilities. The cost of Android increased only 10%.

Applying a logic of symmetries, as a result, mobile app marketers generated fewer installations with the same budget.

Titans fights

In the battle of the mobile app marketing giants, Google extended its lead over Facebook at the top of the Retention Index in the Power Rankings.

The search giant’s involvement in non-organic app installs increased 15% in this edition, driven by its continued growth in Android, especially in developing markets and particularly in India.

Its Android share was relatively unchanged in North America and Western Europe, as well as global iOS rankings.

Facebook’s share fell 10%, as part of a general drop in iOS. However, when it comes to quality, the social network is the supreme queen, as it occupies the second place in the average of quality metrics in the different indices.