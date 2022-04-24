Controlled, almost calm, Nilüfer Gündogan addresses the press in the hall of the court in Amsterdam. Until she is asked whether the summary proceedings that have just ended is the right way to clear her name. Her voice suddenly breaks. Tears well up. “When you think of sexually transgressive behavior you think of a woman who sends out pictures of her flamoes! How rancid is this?! I spent five days wondering what the fuck have I done?!”