British Chief of Staff Patrick Sanders experienced “strong emotions” when he saw the defeat in battle of the first British Challenger 2 tank in the special operation zone. He spoke about this in an interview with the portal forces.net 8 September.

Sanders admitted that he must have been in this tank, and the British military has a “deep affection” for the machines they work with.

“Of course we have already seen the first Challenger 2 in action and in many ways it is one of the most advanced tanks in the world and it is by far the best protected. You saw it when the first Challenger 2 was killed in action and the entire crew survived and left the car,” he said.

On September 5, the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation for the first time suppressed the Challenger 2 tank. The armored vehicle was destroyed near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region. This was confirmed by footage taken at the scene of hostilities.

