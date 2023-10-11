Associate Professor Kharchenko: Russian banks can increase the down payment on mortgages

Russian banks may increase the down payment on mortgage loans due to growing risks. Such dynamics were predicted by Konstantin Kharchenko, Candidate of Sociological Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Administration of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, writes “Gazeta.ru”.

The expert explained that risks for banks will grow against the backdrop of a weakening ruble and a decrease in the solvency of the population. “Now they note the fact of a relatively high share of loans with a relatively low down payment share – 20 percent. Banks may have to increase this threshold in order to deal with wealthier borrowers,” Kharchenko suggested.

According to the specialist, in recent months the growth rate of mortgage lending has increased, and the increase in debt is eroding problems with overdue payments. Kharchenko noted that competition between banks slightly restrains the increase in the down payment on housing loans. Based on this, this figure could increase by about five percentage points, the expert predicted.

In September, the Russian government increased the down payment on preferential mortgages from 15 to 20 percent. The need for this measure was explained by reducing risks for banks.