Next Saturday one of the most anticipated matches of matchday 13 will be played, when the Classic Tapatio between Atlas and Chivas.
In this regard, the rojiblanco coach, Veljko Paunoviche would have some doubts regarding this commitment, because he does not know how to order the starting eleven for next weekend’s game.
It is expected that with the return of the striker Alexis Vegathe Serbian sent him to start, although one of his main doubts is that Chivas won their games when the Toluca youth squad was absent.
Likewise, another of the changes that is expected for this match is the return of the national team Robert Alvarado, who would be taking the place of the sanctioned ‘Pocho’ Guzmán. Although he would also be undecided whether to put Pavel Perez instead of ‘Louse’.
On the other hand, in the event that he does not use Vega as the axis of attack and sends him to the substitute bench, in his place would be ‘Charal’ Carlos Cisneroswho has not ended up fitting in with the rojiblanca fans, and has even been booed on several occasions.
These are some of the doubts that do not end up leaving Paunovic alone for the next game on Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium.
