Suspicions of fraud committed by the government in Sunday’s presidential elections in Venezuela continue to grow due to the reluctance of the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by Chavismo, to hand over the voting records, demanded by the opposition, the United Nations, dozens of countries around the world and independent organizations such as the Carter Center, which went to Venezuela as observers. The electoral authority has already proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as president with 51.2% of the votes compared to 44.2% for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia; but the opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has made available a digital platform to review more than 80% of the digitalized records that would prove a crushing defeat for Chavismo with more than two decades in power.

But the dispute is not limited to the political environment. Following the CNE’s announcement, a multitude of Venezuelans have taken to the streets of the South American country to protest against a third term for Maduro and are convinced that the results of the vote were rigged. These are some of the points that have raised doubts about the Venezuelan electoral process among the opposition and the citizens.

The automated system

For years, the Chavistas have claimed that Venezuela has “the best electoral system in the world,” which has been operating with an automated voting system for a decade. But the company that provides the service in that country, Smartmatic, denounced the manipulation of the participation data in the 2017 Constituent Assembly elections, convened by the regime to draft a new Constitution and in the midst of a bitter dispute with the opposition Parliament; which the Executive ignored and the Supreme Court, which is in line with the government, considered in contempt at that time.

With Smartmatic removed from the electoral body, the service passed into the hands of the Portuguese company ExClé, based in Argentina, which was sanctioned by the United States for its ties to the regime four years ago.

The voting minutes

The tussle between the political forces is centered on the delivery of the tally sheets, issued after the polls closed and the transmission of results from the electronic machines in charge of registering the votes to a totaling system controlled by the electoral body. In this process, the accredited electoral witnesses of the political organizations have the right to a copy, while the originals are kept by the CNE.

The opposition denounced that Sunday’s elections ended with alleged irregularities in the system of transmission of the results and with the issuance of a bulletin announced by the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, which declared a winner, Maduro, when 20% of the votes were still to be counted.

A bulletin from the NGO Venezuelan Electoral Observatory reports irregularities. The organization reported complaints of delays or interruptions during voting, mainly linked to machine failures (23.9%); the implementation of the so-called “tortoise operation” in the country –alluding to a kind of turtle–, in 16.6%; absence or delay in CNE personnel (8.8%), irregularities in the actions of the military of the Plan República, militia and security forces (4.5%); electrical failures in the voting area (3.4%); and other difficulties.

In addition to the publication of the minutes, another key to the counting of votes is the boxes containing the physical ballots, called voting vouchers, deposited by the voters. This is the first “paper trail” – physical voucher – obtained and at the close of the polls an audit of 51% of these boxes is carried out, which is chosen through a draw, and it is verified that what is in the minutes of counting coincides with the ballots. According to some complaints from opponents, this was not done in several establishments.

The CNE board

One of the most questioned branches of the Venezuelan state is the National Electoral Council (CNE). According to the Constitution of that country, it is an autonomous body, without public funding of political organizations or activities, and governed by impartiality. But its members are mostly linked to the regime.

Three of the five rectors of the electoral authority are loyal to Chavismo. Its president, Elvis Amoroso, has been with the Bolivarian revolution since its beginning, more than two decades ago, to the point of being one of the founders of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). He has served as vice president of the failed Constituent Assembly, and was the head of the Comptroller’s Office, an institution that disqualified María Corina Machado from being a presidential candidate. Other authorities such as Carlos Quintero and Rosana Gil are also close to Chavismo. However, Asme Nogal and Juan Carlos Delpino, who did not attend Maduro’s proclamation by the CNE on Monday, are linked to the opposition.

Amoroso is now suspected of leading the possible fraud. Enríquez Márquez, who was an opposition candidate in these presidential elections, denounced that the bulletin read by the president of the CNE, which gave Maduro the victory, was not printed in the totalization room of the organization – the one where the transmission of all electronic votes arrives – in the presence of witnesses: “I do not know where Mr. Amoroso got that paper on which the bulletin was contained.”

International observation

In June, the Venezuelan government made the presence of European Union observers conditional on the complete lifting of sanctions against 50 officials. The team from the Organization of American States (OAS) also refused to observe the elections, and last Friday expelled numerous delegations from different countries invited by the opposition from the country as soon as they landed at the Simón Bolívar international airport, near Caracas.

The Carter Center and UN missions did participate, and have recently requested the publication of all the minutes, as have the White House, the European Union, and the governments of Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, among others.

Voting abroad

Due to the numerous obstacles imposed by the authorities of that country, only 1% of the almost million Venezuelans with the right to vote abroad were able to register to participate in the presidential elections of July 28.

The CNE established a 30-day period to register to vote – shorter than in previous presidential elections – and in most diplomatic offices this period was shorter, not counting the multiple requirements demanded to register. All this resulted in only 69,000 people being able to vote outside Venezuela. In May, the NGO Espacio Público documented several irregularities in the Electoral Registry, organized and executed by the CNE, centered on the lack of information. In detail, they indicate that during a special registration and updating day of the electoral roll called between March 18 and April 16, 2024, inside and outside the country, there was a lack of knowledge about the arrival of the electoral equipment for this purpose, delays in the process, lack of information on the requirements demanded for Venezuelans abroad, and “there were excesses in additional and illegal demands by the Venezuelan Consulates for registration in the registry,” they recalled in a July report.

Critics say the emigrants may have weighed against Maduro because many have left the country due to a complex humanitarian emergency, human rights violations, insecurity and economic collapse. Still, many Venezuelans abroad who were unable to vote gathered at embassies in their country of residence, such as in Chile, to await Sunday’s results.

