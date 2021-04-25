It was the telephone line through which the residents of the City could make requests and complaints. And it still is, but the health situation gave a renewed role at 147. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the calls doubled and all the requirements began to revolve around the coronavirus. 1,429,612 inquiries related to the subject were received, with an average of 119,000 per month.

The 147, both through the telephone line and the BA 147 application, is a neighbor service offered by the Buenos Aires Government. Previously, most inquiries had to do with removing bulky waste or pruning trees. Today they are about vaccination against Covid, the operation of public transport or schools, assistance for the elderly and driving licenses.

There are old people who call to help them request an online appointment to get vaccinated or to request some information about the Covid. Many of them, according to the operators of the line, end up engaging in a conversation because, simply, they need to talk to someone. This happened most frequently during the months of isolation last year.

“During the pandemic, 147 not only continued to respond to inquiries and requests from neighbors but also became a form of containment and emotional support“, says Facundo Carrillo, secretary of Citizen Attention and Community Management.

In addition to the telephone line, the service also works through the BA 147 app.

The month with the highest number of consultations was April 2020, with 268,011. In those days, the residents of Buenos Aires learned to adapt to living in a pandemic and to comply with the restrictions of phase 1 of the quarantine. It is followed by May 2020 with 178,529.

In the middle of the vaccination operation, March of this year is the third month with the highest number of calls: 156,912. At the other end, November 2020 has the fewest with 32,056. In that month they went from isolation or ASPO to distancing or DISPO and the restrictions were loosening.

This April, amid the increase in cases, the new restrictions and the vaccination campaign, line 147 does not stop ringing. From Monday to Friday more than 30,000 inquiries are received per day, when before the pandemic they did not exceed 15,000.

The query ranking

The rank number one In the ranking of queries, 147 is occupied by everything that has to do with the vaccination operation against Covid-19. 17% of the calls are to inquire about the request for shifts and registration.

The second place, with 14.78%, is for inquiries about the service operation, such as public transport or educational establishments. The questions revolve around who can travel on buses, trains and subways, today reserved for people declared essential. And these days they also consult on the continuity of face-to-face classes.

In the Third place, with 14.15% of those called, are the Volunteer Requests and Senior Assistance.

The third most frequent reason for consultation was the request for volunteers or help for the elderly.

These requests are channeled through the program “Greater Care”, designed to assist older adults both by phone and in person. For example, you can ask for a volunteer to make purchases in pharmacies and local shops or to take pets for walks.

With 9%, request for information on circulation permits and how to process them occupies the fourth place in the query ranking.

The new role of 147 operators

Brenda Ourracariet is 24 years old and has been an operator of 147 for five years. “My work was modified during the course of the pandemic,” she says. Before it was based on attending a line that was more than anything informative and administrative. We advised the neighbors regarding their procedures, we gave them turns. With the pandemic, 147 became a containment line. In addition to informing, I contain many neighbors who call requesting some advice in relation to the situation we are experiencing “.

The operator was noticing changes in the doubts of the neighbors according to the quarantine stage and the epidemiological evolution. “At the beginning of the pandemic, they were all about how long it was going to last or what each person could do. Many older people who did not have access to the Internet or did not know how to obtain information through that means. he asked us for information about what was happening, what could be done or what was open, “says Brenda.

And he continues: “Later, the calls were about traffic permits and restriction hours. Today they are about government procedures, the vaccination operation and registration to get vaccinated”.

The operators say that their work was transformed by the pandemic and that the 147 was transformed into a containment line.

Pablo Nicolás Ruiz, night shift operator and one year after graduating as a Physical Education teacher, agrees with his colleague: “When the pandemic began, line 147 had to make a resounding change. We had to change our perspective because many people needed our support and support more than anything else”.

And he gives an example: “In the case of older adults it was very common to receive calls during the night, because it was the time when they felt most alone. After having to spend several months locked up, they called us more than anything to have a person to talk to”.

Something that especially mobilized Pablo was the parents’ concern about being reunited with their children, when there was a total restriction of movement during phase 1 of the quarantine.

“A situation that struck me was that at one point we had many calls from separated parents, who consulted us how to get out of their homes so they can go see their children -relata-. That was shortly after the maximum restriction was decreed, so we indicated to the parents how to start the process to be able to leave ”.

