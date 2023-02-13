In the last summer market, PSG, at the direct request of Kylian Mbappé, sought to accommodate Neymar within the market. However, the enormous salary of the Brazilian as well as his high transfer figure meant that none of the most powerful teams on the planet were in a position to pay for the arrival of the trainee in Santos in Brazil, a fact that warned of the start of an internal dispute within of the picture of the capital of France.
Neymar responded with football and even before the World Cup his records were much higher than those of Mbappé and Messi, making it clear that he is not a lesser guy than the two big stars of Qatar 2022. However, Upon returning from the World Cup, the competitive level of the Brazilian declined, leaving doubts within the PSG team, which increased after the footballer had a harsh clash with the club’s Sports Director Luis Campos.
That being the case, from France they report that PSG have once again lost faith in Neymar. They believe that the project of making him the best of the new will never materialize as they dreamed of in that year where they paid 222 million euros for his transfer and the Frenchmen consider that it is time to chart the future of the club without the Brazilian. By all this the source affirms that the position of the sheikhs has returned and the intention of new account is to sell to the ex of the FC Barcelona in summer.
