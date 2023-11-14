The doubts of Monia Bortolotti’s partner, from some telephone interceptions: he never asked her the direct question

The investigators carried out all the necessary investigations, which ultimately led to the arrest of Monia Bortolotti, 27 year old mother. She appears to be accused of the crime of double infanticide, since both of her children, Alice, 4 months old, and Mattia, 2 months old, died abnormally.

The mate Cristian Zorziin some phone calls with her, he talked to her about his suspicions, but never asked a direct question, if she was there responsible of these very serious losses.

These days man has chosen to stay away from cameras. He locked himself in the house, in his pain, given that the woman he had at his side and the mother he had chosen for her children, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, is accused of a serious crime.

From what he reports The Corriere della Sera, the officers carried out all the necessary investigations. They also put under control the telephones of his parents, shortly after executing the autopsy on the body of little Mattia.

Here they discovered that man had gods doubts on his partner, but he never asked her requestif it was she who committed the crimes.

The arrest of Monia Bortolotti and the separation with her partner

On the morning of November 4, the agents went to the home of the couple in Pedrengo. But once there, they discovered that in reality Monia no longer lived in that house, but in that of father.

The couple had decided to break up with about a month ago. A friend of the woman, interviewed by Fourth Degreesaid he had met her only 4 days before his arrest and that he had confessed to her left.

The woman said that in reality Cristian had always been hers Neighbor and he had never left her alone. However, in this last period, also given the suspicions of the Prosecutor’s Office, you have decided to stay alone, to think about himself.

Now Monia finds herself locked in one security cell of the Giovanni Paolo hospital in Bergamo. The doors of the school will soon be able to open for you district house.