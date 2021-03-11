Cristina Kirchner’s strategy against the “rotten and perverse” Argentine judicial system it has two facets.

One is the “dirty work” against judges and prosecutors that they investigated it and that the resigning Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, does not want to do. That is, file criminal complaints, request political trials or vote on the controversial law that reforms the public prosecutor’s office.

Another face is occupying spaces in the Commodore Py courts that are “rotten” but K legislators are struggling to fill them with candidates they trust.

Of the criminal and media complaints of Cristina’s operators, such as the deputy and former head of Counterintelligence of the AFI, Rodolfo Tailhade, it is observed two clear objectives of that dirty strategy: the cassation chambers and the federal chamber of Buenos Aires.

In recent weeks, they saw endless K plays against the president of the highest criminal court in the country after the Court, Gustavo Hornos, and now against his colleague Juan Carlos Gemignani, among others.

On the sidelines, it is the first time in history that a president has publicly complained about the comments of a judge in an internal WhatsApp group. The gesture shows the total alignment of Alberto Fernández with the personal judicial agenda of the vice president, from the speech of March 1.

Now we saw the unwavering support of the Frente de Todos bloc for the appointment of Roberto Boico as a new member of the federal chamber. Nobody doubts Boico’s technical knowledge, otherwise its eventual impartiality in the causes that are going to vote, as the senator of Together for Change Laura Machado warned. This court is made up of two rooms, I and II.

Boico will join the II, along with Martín Irurzun and Eduardo Farah.

While room I is made up of Mariano Llorens, Pablo Bertuzzi and Leopoldo Bruglia. After Cristina’s move last year, the Court ordered the final contests for the Bertuzzi and Bruglia positions to be held. The first one was presented two weeks ago to the contest and the second one will return to an oral court or will retire. In judicial sources it was estimated that the contest for those two charges, which is supervised by the deputy lavagnista Graciela Camaño, it will take another year to define.

The most concrete thing now is the oath, in the next few days Boico, who as Cristina’s lawyer, Oscar Parrilli and Amado Boudou attacked the case for the cover-up of Iran in the attack on the AMIA and requested the annulment of the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes.

Now he will be sworn in as a judge of the Constitution and it will be seen, based on the benefit of the doubt, if he acts as a “re-friend”, as Machado said, or as an impartial magistrate.

In the federal chamber there are no appeals of cases in which Cristina, Parrilli or Boudou are the main protagonists and it is discounted that Boico will abstain from voting if there were any.

The hot topic are the so-called collateral causes to, for example, the case Notebooks. In this type of files it will matter “plus content than the protagonists ”. That is, will Boico use, for example, the theory of lawfare of his former clients in his rulings? Or what will you do when you have to vote if federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi filed correctly or not the case for Operative Puf denounced by former deputy Elisa Carrió?

At that moment it will be seen if his role will be that of a judge of democracy or a “friend”.

But if Boico will have what to say about the causes of alleged macrista illegal espionage that interest Cristina so much. And here they will come orOther questions, will you refrain from doing so in cases in which your former client is a plaintiff?

Some of these questions also revolve around Eduardo Farah, who recently rejoined the court after having resigned in 2018 due to the controversial release of Cristóbal López in the Oil case.

In addition, from his previous clients – every lawyer had them before coming to court, including the courtiers Carlos Rosenkrantz or Ricardo Lorenzetti, to name two -, Boycott was at the proposal of Cristina co-judge of Cassation and she even joined the court thanks to the controversial subrogation law of the former president, which was later repealed by the Court as unconstitutional.

Now he will have to share court with a veteran judge like Martín Irurzun – the same one who voted the Truth law for the disappeared and the prosecution of Carlos Menem in the Illegal Sale of Arms to Ecuador and Croatia – and Cristina He wants to go through two political trials and the ANSES intimates him to retire.

A whole new stage for a strategic court in the fight against corruption in Argentina.

Look also