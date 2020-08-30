He Atlético de Madrid is starring in a scared of talents. All the doubts surrounding the Second Division B favors that the rojiblancos players are betting on go to other teams. So far, five have already left … But until more than 12 talents they can say gooobye of the mattress team in what can be detrimental to the first team.

Oscar Clemente, who scored 10 goals the previous season, opened the start campaign by going to Las Palmas. A opportunity in the football elite who also they knew how to take advantage the doormen Alex dos Santos (Lokomotiva) and Diego Conde (Leganés), in addition to Cedric (Oviedo) and Carlos Isaac (Alavés and gives it to Albacete). Mollejo, Poveda, Riquelme, Montero and Manu Sánchez could be the next.

Germán Valera (18), Camello (20), Sanabria (20) and Álvaro González (20) and company would be the new leaders of the branch. Although there are also doubts about their respective continuities. This is all due to doubts surrounding a the Cbronze category of Spanish football. Most computers have not started yet and the RFEF does not give many explanations about. Regarding reinforcements, Luis Forcen and Ngoya have arrived at the subsidiary.