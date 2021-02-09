The uncertainty about the position that the Government will maintain in the takeover of the IFM fund on Naturgy has caused this morning a strong volatility in the value of the energy company on the stock market. The price of the company has fallen by 6% (at 3:00 p.m. it fell 2.55% and was trading at 20.62 euros) after Bloomberg echoed information that assures that the Presidency of the Government is inclined to exercise the veto of the operation according to the power conferred by the regulations on the control of investments in companies considered strategic, adopted after the pandemic crisis, and companies in the energy sector are considered within this chapter.

Sources from La Moncloa, however, have told this newspaper that they have not yet taken any position on the matter and that they are analyzing the operation “with a strategic sense.” Other parts of the Executive also participate in this analysis, such as the third and fourth vice presidencies, and together they must assess whether IFM’s taking of 22.69% of the capital can affect the future of the company, now controlled by Criteria, which owns 24.8%.

Precisely, sources in the IFM environment refer to other information in which it is argued that these other parties do not see any inconvenience in entering the capital. These sources have added that, in any case, they do not have any information from the Government, as other sources involved in the capital agree.

The Australian fund has ensured that this participation has a permanent vocation and that its objective is to enter the board of directors of the company with at least two representatives. Its directors would share a table with those of the other shareholder funds (GIP and CVC), which each have just over 20%. According to IFM’s objectives, it is that neither of these funds nor Criteria sell, so that the minority would be the ones who would dispose of the securities and the capital would be divided into four similar parts, to which the Algerian state firm Sonatrach is added, with the 4%. .

The Australian global fund manager IFM Investors finalized last Friday through IFM Global Infrastructure Fund the request for authorization and the prospectus of a voluntary takeover bid for up to 220 million Naturgy Energy Group shares. Thus the official deadline, which ended on February 26, was anticipated.

The offer price is 23 euros for each Naturgy share, which implies that the maximum amount to be paid by IFM would be 5,060 million euros (in the event that the total of 220 million shares were acquired). IFM considers that said price meets the conditions to be considered a “fair price”, which has been justified by a valuation report by an independent expert presented this Friday to the CNMV.

The offer price, which will be paid in cash, represents a 19.7% premium over Naturgy’s listing at the close of trading on January 25, which is the last trading day before the announcement (it was trading at 19 , 22 euros); 22.7% over the volume-weighted average price of Naturgy shares for the last three months (18.74 euros) and 28.9% over the volume-weighted average price of the electricity company shares for the period of the last six months (17.84 euros).