The physical problems continue to afflict the French forward of the Tigres UANL, André-Pierre GignacLast semester he missed several matches due to the injuries he suffered and for the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament he is once again a doubt because he is not one hundred percent physically due to an injury to his left foot.
In this way, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He would have doubts if he will be able to count on his goalscorer, according to information from Brandthe Frenchman was injured in training last weekend, which is why he did not train on Monday and it was thought that he might not be called up to make the trip to León, Guanajuato to face the Panzas Verdes at the end of Matchday 1.
However, different sources such as the journalist Vladimir Garciahave revealed that despite the absence of the attacker in training on Monday, his call-up for the match this Wednesday, January 17, would not run any risk and he will surely undertake the journey to Bajío.
After a great 2023 where they reached the two finals in both tournaments and were crowned in the Clausura 2023, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will seek to remain at the forefront of Mexican soccer and add more titles to their record.
The feline board made few moves in its squad for this start of the competition, only dismissing Raymundo Fulgencio and as highs they presented the star signing of the tournament, the Argentine attacker Juan Brunetta who registered 10 goals and 11 assists in the previous competition. Furthermore, they had the return to their ranks of José Sánchez Purata.
